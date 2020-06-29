West Orange-Cove CISD elects to suspend summer workouts until at least July 13

District will reassess the situation on July 13

WEST ORANGE, Texas — After initially electing to with proceed summer workouts following a second football player testing positive for COVID-19, West Orange-Cove CISD has elected to suspend workouts until at least July 13.

The district released the following statement.

"West Orange-Cove CISD will shut down summer workouts until July 13. We will reassess the situation at that time.

Coach Thompson, Director of Athletics, WOCCISD, stated, “After further consideration, we have decided that it is in the best interest of the students and staff to pause all summer activities for all Mustang athletes due to the recent rise in cases.”

WOCCISD has not had any new cases since the last announcement on June 27.

We ask that you please keep students at home and adhere to CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For a list of possible symptoms, please refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/.