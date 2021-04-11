West Brook's season ends with loss at Atascocita

Bruins fall to Eagles in Turner Stadium, 37-7

HUMBLE, Texas — For the first time since 2013, West Brook will miss out on the postseason. The Bruins were defeated by Atascocita Thursday night in Turner Stadium 37-7 to end their season at (5-5).

West Brook needed a win over the Eagles and some help to sneak into the playoffs, but it wasn't meant to be as Atascocita built a 21-0 lead and never looked back.

The loss also wraps up the career of one of the top players to ever wear a West Brook jersey, quarterback Bryce Anderson.

Anderson, who will play safety in college, has already been admitted to Texas A&M and will enroll early.

In other Thursday night action, East Chambers blasted Tarkington 42-7 to wrap up the regular season.