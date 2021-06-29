West Brook picked fourth in 21-6A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Bruins tabbed fourth in district by Texas Football writers

BEAUMONT, Texas — with the State 7on7 Tournament in the books, it's time to start peaking ahead to football season.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine is starting to trickle out across the state and the debates are already underway.

Today we'll take a look District 21-6A where there's not a lot of changes.

It's North Shore's district to lose with Atascocita picked second.

West brook meanwhile is a little lower than normal. The Bruins are picked fourth, behind CE King under first year head coach Chuck Langston.

The district features two teams state ranked to start the season. North Shore enters 2021 in the fourth spot while Atascocita is sixth.

Here's a look at the full district predictions by writers of Texas Football.

21-6A as picked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football

1. North Shore (DI)

2. Atascocita (DI)

3. CE King (DII)

4. West Brook (DII)

-------------------

5. Summer Creek

6. Kingwood

7. Humble