West Brook not looking past Clear Falls

Bruins taking on Clear Falls after Knights win first playoff game in program history

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a 47-24 win over Pasadena Memorial in the rear view, West Brook has turned their attention to an opponent with very little playoff success.

Clear Falls fielded their first varsity team in 2012 and didn't win their first postseason game until last week over Strake Jesuit.

Despite being a newcomer, Head Coach Eric Peevey says his team will not be looking past the Knights.

"We've been in this situation before with Katy Tompkins. You know it was a new school that just opened up. Nobody had heard of them. They were actually like 0-20 their first couple of years and then all of sudden they lose one game to Katy their third or fourth year and we're about to play them and everybody was like you're going to kill them. And I'm like guys they're going to be really good and from then they have literally been really good. So Clear falls I can see it. You can see it in the kids. There's an excitement, extreme passion for the game right now. They're playing like they have nothing to lose. They're just getting after it. We know they're definitely going to be a good team here in the future and they're going to continue to be good so we have to be ready to play."

The Bruins are slight favorites over the Knights according to multiple publications, but Peevey knows playing the week of Christmas is not a given.

"For us to do that we're going to have to match the passion on the field. We're going to have to match the extreme effort. The silly mistakes, you're going to have to take care of that. We're going to have to make our extra points. I know people don't think we work it, but we kick about 700 of those a week. So we're working it hard and trying to get those right. Offense has to continue to click. I really, really was pleased with the passing game. It's finally starting to get where we want it at. The receivers are really stepping up and Bryce made some big throws and we have to continue to do that. Stretch the field from sideline to sideline from end zone to end zone. So we can run the ball, which is what we are really good at."