West Brook looks sharp in final tune up at Port Neches-Groves

Texas A&M commit Bryce Anderson finishes with four scores in final scrimmage

PORT NECHES, Texas — West Brook looks to be hitting on all cylinders heading into their season opener after the Bruins took it to Port Neches-Groves 31-7 Thursday night at The Reservation.

Texas A&M commit Bryce Anderson did a little bit of everything while leading the West Brook offense.

On the Bruins opening drive Anderson hit a wide open Andre Dennis in stride to open the scoring.

After the Indians drive stalled Anderson and company went back to work. This time the 4-star safety recruit showed off his wheels on the offensive side going 55 yards West Brook's second score.

With a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Anderson was flushed out of the pocket but beat defenders to the goal line for a 16-yard score.

PNG would respond moments later. After Cole Crippen completed a deep ball to get the Indians inside the Bruins one-yard line, Koby Trahan took it in for their only score of the night.

West Brook will battle crosstown rival Beaumont United in their season opener next week, while Port Neches-Groves will welcome Jasper to Indian Stadium.

FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE SCORES

West Brook 31 Port Neches-Groves 7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34 Bridge City 0

Port Arthur Memorial 21 Nederland 7

West Orange-Stark 31 Vidor 14

Newton 21 Buna 7

East Chambers 27 Kelly 14