West Brook expected to be competitive in new powerhouse district

BEAUMONT, Texas — Being the largest school in Southeast Texas, West Brook is accustomed to competing in extremely tough districts.
From 2016 to 2017 the Bruins faced long road trips and tough competition from the likes of The Woodlands and Lufkin.
Over the past two seasons the Brook has had to deal with back-to-back State Champion North Shore.
Now Eric Peevey's team will compete in what is being called the toughest district in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
The new 21-6A includes old district foes North Shore, Channelview and CE King along with new challengers in Atascocita, Humble, Summer Creek and Kingwood.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions 21-6A
(State Ranking)
1. North Shore Mustangs (1)
2. Atascocita Eagles (10)
3. West Brook Bruins (42)
4. Humble Wildcats
5. CE King Panthers
6. Summer Creek Bulldogs
7. Kingwood Mustangs
Looking Back To 2019
North Shore (15-1, 7-0)
6A-DI State Champions, District Champions
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Pasadena Dobie, W 54-0
Area: Pearland Dawson, W 58-35
Regional: Katy, W 56-35
State Quarterfinals: Atascocita, W 76-49
State Semifinals: Lake Travis, W 49-38
State Championship: Duncanville, W 31-17
Atascocita Eagles (12-2, 8-0)
6A-DI State Quarterfinalists, District Champions
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Deer Park, W 69-29
Area: Dickinson, W 46-27
Regional: Katy Tompkins, W 42-24
State Quarterfinals: North Shore, L 76-49
West Brook Bruins (9-3, 5-2)
6A-DII Area Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Kingwood, W 55-21
Area: Strake Jesuit, L 63-35
Humble Wildcats (10-3, 6-2)
6A-DII Regional Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: CE King, W 24-14
Area: George Ranch, W 28-21
Regional: Katy Taylor, L 35-14
CE King Panthers (7-4, 4-3)
6A-DII Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Humble, L 24-14
Summer Creek Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4)
Missed Playoffs
Kingwood Mustangs (5-6, 5-3)
6A-DII Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: West Brook, L 55-21
