West Brook comes up short, Legacy picks up win in Thursday night action

Week 7 got under way with a pair of games in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 7 of the high school football season got an early start for our area with a pair of games being played in Beaumont.

In 21-6A West Brook welcomed Humble to Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium for homecoming.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bruins and Wildcats traded blows with Humble taking a 17-13 into halftime following a filed goal as time expired.

The Wildcats came out firing in the second half with 21 unanswered points to build a commanding 38-13 lead in front of the West Brook faithful.

Chuck Langston's team battled until the end cutting the lead down to three in the final seconds before failing to recover an onside kick.

With the loss West Brook drops to (0-6, 0-3) while Humble improves to (3-3, 1-2).

The Bruins will travel to top ranked North Shore next Friday to face the Mustangs. Humble will return to Turner Stadium to face crosstown rival Atascocita Thursday.

Legacy Christian 64 Faith West 19

Across town the Legacy Christian Warriors snapped their two game losing streak with a convincing 64-19 win over Faith West in TAPPS 6-Man DII-5 play.

The victory moves LCA above the .500 mark for the season at (4-2) and also gives the Warriors a (1-2) district record. They'll travel to Bryan next week to face Allen Academy.