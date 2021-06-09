Warren names Calallen assistant Austin Smithey as next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Smithey heads to Warren after serving as Calallen assistant for seven years

WARREN, Texas — Warren has hired Corpus Christi Calallen assistant Austin Smithey as their next athletic director and head football coach.

Smithey spent seven years with the Wildcats.

In that time Calallen won six district titles and appeared in the 2016 State Championship game.

Warren is coming off a (3-6) season.

The Warriors won their first three games of the year before dropping their final six outings.

Warren hasn't had a winning season since 2005. That's also the last time the Warriors advanced to the playoffs.