Vidor ISD tabs Dwayne DuBois as next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

DuBois returns to the sidelines after one season away

VIDOR, Texas — When Vidor's Jeff Mathews announced his retirement from coaching, it left a job open that has been filled for over twenty years. And now, a familiar face will take over.

Vidor ISD named former Hardin-Jefferson and Bridge City Head Coach Dwayne DuBois as their next ad/head football coach at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

DuBois, who spent time at Vidor as an assistant, has a record of (45-51) in nine years as a head coach with six playoff appearances and one district title.