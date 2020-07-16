Vidor favored in new football district

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the biggest moves from the UIL's realignment dropped Class 5A Vidor the 4A-Division I.
For years the Pirates have battled with much bigger schools, but now the tables have turned.
10-4A-DI is wide open, but Vidor is the favorite according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
The good news for the 409 is our two other representatives are also projected to reach the playoffs with Little Cypress-Mauriceville tabbed third and Lumberton fourth.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions
10-4A-DI
(State Ranking)
1. Vidor
2. Huffman Hargrave
3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville
4. Lumberton
5. Splendora
6. Livingston
Looking Back To 2019
Vidor Pirates (5-4, 4-3)
Missed Playoffs
Huffman Hargrave Falcons (11-1, 5-0)
District Champions
Area Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Houston Furr, W 49-6
Area: Palestine, L 19-14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (6-5, 3-2)
Area Finalists
Bi-District: Stafford, W 48-21
Area: Crandall, L 24-7
Lumberton Raiders (7-4, 3-2)
Area Finalists
Bi-District: Houston Wheatley, W 34-17
Area: Cathage, L 55-17
Splendora Wildcats (5-4, 2-3)
Missed Playoffs
Livingston Lions (2-7, 0-5)
Missed Playoffs