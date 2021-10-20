Trahan named 409Sports Athlete of The Week after shattering Jeff "The Jet" Bergeron's record

Koby Trahan set a school record with 365 rushing yards against Kingwood Park

PORT NECHES, Texas — The name Jeff "The Jet" Bergeron is one PNG fans know well. Since 1971 "The Jet" has owned the Indians single game rushing record. Last Friday night Koby Trahan shattered it.

"That record was there for like fifty years so it's pretty, it's an honor to be up there."

Coach Brandon Faircloth agrees.

"It is amazing. You know I don't think we ever set out any season thinking we're ever going to surpass anybody like Jeff "The Jet." So for Koby to do that it just shows how special a night it was."

In all Trahan carried the ball 28 times for 365 yards and three touchdowns in PNG's 56-40 win at Kingwood Park.

"I was completely clueless. About like midway through the game I thought I was nearing like 200. I didn't think I would be anywhere close to 300."

Trahan's breakout season at running back comes after he earned All-District honors at linebacker last year.

Coach Faircloth says it's just another example of the team player Trahan is.

"He's as unselfish as it gets. We're so proud of him. He was a running back for us his sophomore year, changed positions last year. Was an All-District linebacker. So he'll do whatever it takes to help the team win. You know he's not here for stats, he's here for wins."

And just like any good running back, Trahan gives all the credit to his offensive line.

"The guys are great. They go out there, they do their work. They do hard work in practice too. And they go out there and it's hole after hole."