TAPPS delays fall sports calendar

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced that the fall sports schedule will be delayed due to the current COVID-19 situation in Texas.
TAPPS announced during a webinar this morning that there will no no scrimmages, games, contests or tournaments between August 3 and September 7.
The original dates had practices for fall soccer, football and volleyball starting in just over two weeks on August 3.
At this time TAPPS has not moved their championships, meaning seasons will be shortened. Any game scheduled prior to September 28 will not be played, but any district games before that will need to be rescheduled.
TAPPS also announced that winter sports have been slightly pushed back as well with the first day of practices being shifted from October 19 to November 2.
TAPPS KEY FALL DATES
Football
September 8 - Strength and Conditioning
September 15 - Full Pads
September 21 - Scrimmage (one allowed)
September 28 - First week of games
Volleyball
September 8 - Strength and Conditioning
September 14 - Practice
September 21 - Games
Cross Country, Team Tennis, Fall Golf, Swimming
September 8 - Strength and Conditioning
September 14 - Practice
September 21 - Tournaments, Meets
Here's a look at area TAPPS football schedules and the effects the move will make if the shortened season is not extended.
KELLY BULLDOGS
Aug. 28 - vs Evadale - Canceled
Sept. 4 - at San Antonio Christian - Canceled
Sept. 11 - at Hardin - Canceled
Sept. 18 - vs Kountze - Canceled
Sept. 25 - vs Cypress Christian - Canceled
Oct. 2 - at Tyler Grace Community - 7:00 pm
Oct. 9 - at Addison Trinity Christian - 7:00 pm*
Oct. 16 - at Carrolton Prince of Peace, 7:00 pm*
Oct. 23 - vs Houston The Village, 7:00 pm*
Oct. 30 - TBA
Nov. 6 - TBA
(* District Games)
LEGACY CHRISTIAN WARRIORS
Aug. 28 - vs Burkeville - Canceled
Sept. 4 - vs Capitol Hill - Canceled
Sept. 11 - at Kountze - Canceled
Sept. 18 - at Northland Christian - Canceled
Sept. 25 - vs Conroe Northside - Canceled
Oct. 2 - vs Deweyville, 7:00 pm
Oct. 9 - Bye
Oct. 16 - at Bay Area Christian, 7:00 pm*
Oct. 23 - vs Lutheran North, 7:00 pm*
Oct. 30 - at Westbury Christian (HBU Stadium), 7:00 pm*
Nov. 6 - vs Pasadena First Baptist, 7:00 pm*
(* District Games)
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN LIONS
(Not Posted)
