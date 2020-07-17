TAPPS delays fall sports calendar

TAPPS football teams will not be allowed to play games until the week of September 28

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced that the fall sports schedule will be delayed due to the current COVID-19 situation in Texas.

TAPPS announced during a webinar this morning that there will no no scrimmages, games, contests or tournaments between August 3 and September 7.

The original dates had practices for fall soccer, football and volleyball starting in just over two weeks on August 3.

At this time TAPPS has not moved their championships, meaning seasons will be shortened. Any game scheduled prior to September 28 will not be played, but any district games before that will need to be rescheduled.

TAPPS also announced that winter sports have been slightly pushed back as well with the first day of practices being shifted from October 19 to November 2.

TAPPS KEY FALL DATES

Football

September 8 - Strength and Conditioning

September 15 - Full Pads

September 21 - Scrimmage (one allowed)

September 28 - First week of games

Volleyball

September 8 - Strength and Conditioning

September 14 - Practice

September 21 - Games

Cross Country, Team Tennis, Fall Golf, Swimming

September 8 - Strength and Conditioning

September 14 - Practice

September 21 - Tournaments, Meets

Here's a look at area TAPPS football schedules and the effects the move will make if the shortened season is not extended.

KELLY BULLDOGS

Aug. 28 - vs Evadale - Canceled

Sept. 4 - at San Antonio Christian - Canceled

Sept. 11 - at Hardin - Canceled

Sept. 18 - vs Kountze - Canceled

Sept. 25 - vs Cypress Christian - Canceled

Oct. 2 - at Tyler Grace Community - 7:00 pm

Oct. 9 - at Addison Trinity Christian - 7:00 pm*

Oct. 16 - at Carrolton Prince of Peace, 7:00 pm*

Oct. 23 - vs Houston The Village, 7:00 pm*

Oct. 30 - TBA

Nov. 6 - TBA

(* District Games)

LEGACY CHRISTIAN WARRIORS

Aug. 28 - vs Burkeville - Canceled

Sept. 4 - vs Capitol Hill - Canceled

Sept. 11 - at Kountze - Canceled

Sept. 18 - at Northland Christian - Canceled

Sept. 25 - vs Conroe Northside - Canceled

Oct. 2 - vs Deweyville, 7:00 pm

Oct. 9 - Bye

Oct. 16 - at Bay Area Christian, 7:00 pm*

Oct. 23 - vs Lutheran North, 7:00 pm*

Oct. 30 - at Westbury Christian (HBU Stadium), 7:00 pm*

Nov. 6 - vs Pasadena First Baptist, 7:00 pm*

(* District Games)