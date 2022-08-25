Stormy Southeast Texas weather strikes on opening night of high school football season

Week 1 of the high school football season is already off to a crazy start

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 2022 high school football season is already off to a crazy start, but this time it's not a global pandemic shaking things up.

Instead, the combination of a wet weather pattern and stadium construction created an unusual first night.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville was scheduled to host Hardin-Jefferson Friday night, but delays during ongoing upgrades at Battlin' Bear Stadium left Coach Eric Peevey's team searching for a place to play.

Unfortunately, Hardin-Jefferson was unable to welcome the Bears due to their own construction at Hawks Stadium. The teams agreed to play at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium before the season started.

In a cruel twist of faith, storms rolled in late during the first quarter with LCM leading 7-0.

Now the Battlin' Bears and Hawks hope to complete their game at 5:30 pm tomorrow (Friday) at Port Arthur Memorial Stadium.

Tarkington 35 Evadale 18

Evadale's Rebel Field isn't under construction, but due to a drenched grass surface, the Rebs (0-1) headed to Hardin to host Tarkington.

Things were going well for the blue and gold, but after leading 12-7 at halftime, Tarkington would rally for a convincing 35-18 win.

It marked the first time the Longhorns (1-0) have won a game since October 30, 2020, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Colmesneil 20 West Hardin 19

Colmesneil was also forced to move their home opener due to soggy conditions. The Bulldogs (1-0) headed to Jasper's Bulldog Field to face a much improved West Hardin team.