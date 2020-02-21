BEAUMONT, Texas — Silsbee's Randy Smith has been chosen by a vote of area media as winner of

the National Football Foundation's inaugural Bum Phillips Golden Triangle

Football Coach of the Year Award.

Smith led Silsbee to a 9-4 record and a second consecutive berth in the 4A

state semifinals. Prior to Smith's hiring at Silsbee in 2016, the Tigers had

advanced to the semifinals only one time in school history.

To commemorate his selection, Smith will be presented a unique ring with

Bum Phillips features crafted by Lee Briggs of Balfour. Wade Phillips will

present the ring in ceremonies at the Museum of the Gulf Coast on Thursday,

March 5 at 2 p.m.

Also expected to attend are Bum Phillips' widow, Debbie Phillips, and his

quarterback with the Oilers, Dan Pastorini.

The National Football Foundation has 120 chapters and 12,000 members

nationwide and is seeking to open a Golden Triangle chapter. Texas NFF

chapters are currently located in Houston, Dallas, Austin and Lubbock.

The presentation, which will take place in the museum's Sports Legends

gallery, is open to the public.

