Small School Football Area Round Schedule

Six local teams have advanced to the second round of the UIL playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are entering the second week of the UIL Playoffs with six area teams still on the long road to State.

West Orange-Star, Silsbee, East Chambers, Woodville and Newton will all play on Friday night, while Deweyville will have to wait until Saturday to hit the field.

4A-DII AREA ROUND

#2 West Orange-Stark Mustangs (8-0) vs China Spring Cougars (8-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Magnolia

Winner vs #10 Sealy Tigers (8-2) or Center Roughriders (8-3)

Silsbee Tigers (7-2) vs #1 Carthage Bulldogs (9-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium (SFA) - Nacogdoches

Winner vs #6 Salado Eagles (9-1) or Bellville Brahmas (9-1)

3A-DI AREA ROUND

#8 East Chambers Buccaneers (10-0) vs Yoakum Bulldogs (8-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Waller ISD Stadium - Waller

Winner vs Woodville Eagles (8-2) or Columbus Cardinals (9-2)

Woodville Eagles (8-2) vs Columbus Cardinals (9-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Merrill Green Stadium - Bryan

Winner vs #8 East Chambers Buccaneers (10-0) or Yoakum Bulldogs (8-2)

3A-DII AREA ROUND

Newton Eagles (7-2) vs Paul Pewitt Brahmas (7-3)

Friday 7:30 pm, Lion Stadium - Henderson

Winner vs Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (9-2) or Hooks Hornets (6-4)