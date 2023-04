Miller announced the top nine schools he's considering committing to.

SILSBEE, Texas — One of the most sought after recruits in southeast Texas has narrowed his college list down to nine.

Silsbee's Drelon Miller has chosen Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Duke, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and Penn State as his top nine schools.

When we spoke with Miller about his recruitment at the beginning of April, he said he wants to go to a college where he can play early and where he feels at home.