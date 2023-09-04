Silsbee's Drelon Miller continues search for his future team

SILSBEE, Texas — Since his freshman year Drelon Miller has been drawing attention from college recruiters.



“His ninth grade season, you know, he was able to play on varsity for us and start and I knew that we had recruiters coming through and asking about him his both grade year just because of how he looked," Head football coach Randy Smith said. "He just looked like a division one player in pads."



Now, before his senior year, Drelon has plenty of options for where to take his talents. He has offers from schools like Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, the list continues.



“Just being in the position I am, taking it all it at one time," Miller said. "Time is ticking down so I’ve gotta choose a school eventually but it’s been pretty fun being with my friends, seeing coaches come to the school that I’ve never seen before, it’s a very fun experience.”



His on field talent isn’t the only thing that has made him a top prospect. It’s also the person he’s grown to be.



“He handles adversity when things go the wrong way really well," Coach Smith said. "He’s always here and then there’s sometimes where he’s Superman and he’s up here but he’s never down here.”



It’s those off-field attributes that he tells future generations to focus on.



“Sports is great but you’ve gotta put in the hard work in the classroom because one day the airs gonna come out the ball so the grades will take you farther than any sport," Miller said. "I just tell them to put in the work in the classroom, put in the work on and off the field and let it show.”



Now that Drelon has done the work, he gets to be picky about his future.



“In college I’m looking for somewhere I can play early, somewhere that feels like home like coach smith said and a system that fit me, fits the way I play, fits my character, the environment and great coaches,” Miller said.



“I’m not really nervous about it," Miller said. "I’m actually ready to pick a school. It’ll take all the pressure off of me but I feel when it is time to pick a school I’ll make the right decision.”