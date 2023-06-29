Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller chooses Texas A&M

Top recruit out of Southeast Texas commits to Texas A&M

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was decision time for the top recruit coming out of the 409. Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller, with 44 division one offers, cut that list down to just nine back in April. Now there's just one school left standing.

Friends and family gathered at Suite C in Beaumont and with the help of a video, the senior wide receiver made his choice. Miller will stay in the Lone Star State despite a late push by USC, committing to Texas A&M.

Miller's decision to commit to Texas A&M just days after Beaumont Untied's Weston Davis did the same.

After a few sleepless nights, Dre'lon was thrilled to make his choice.