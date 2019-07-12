BEAUMONT, Texas — For years West Orange-Stark has had the upper hand against Silsbee, but something strange happens in the playoffs. For the third time overall, and second-straight year the Tigers eliminated the Mustangs from the postseason.

Last year Silsbee stunned West Orange-Stark in the State Quarterfinals 19-9, this time the Tigers roared back from an eleven point deficit to knockout the Stangs, 35-28.

After the teams entered to locker room tied at fourteen at halftime, West Orange-Stark heated up. Silsbee fumbled the second half kickoff, setting up the Mustangs for a quick strike. Quarterback Pop Terrell punched it in for his third touchdown of the game to give West Orange-Stark a 21-14 advantage.

Silsbee's Diego Carreon Gonzalez would boot a 30-yard field go the cut into the Mustang lead, before Elijah Gales ripped off a big 21-yard touchdown to put West Orange-Stark up by eleven with 2:28 left in the third quarter.

Cornel Thompson's team appeared to be on cruise control until Gonzales crushed a 48-yard field goal to cut the lead back down to eight with 6:59 left in the fourth.

Coach Randy Smith's defense came up with a huge stop, to set up the turning point of the night. Chris Martin scored from two-yards out, before the Tigers added a two-point conversion with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Following another Tiger defensive stop, Silsbee was on the move again. This time Taylor broke free to cap off 18 unanswered points and give the Tigers the deciding 35-28 advantage with 1:45 reaming.

West Orange-Stark (10-2) managed to move the ball into Tigers territory, but Terrell's deep ball was on fourth down was deflected by Antonious Arline to secure Silsbee's spot in the State Semifinals.

The Tigers (9-3) will travel to Katy's Legacy Stadium next Friday at 7:30 pm to face Wimberley (11-3). The Texans avenged a 42-14 district loss to previously undefeated Navarro, by crushing the Panthers 42-12 Friday afternoon in the Alamodome.

