SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee's football program has had many successful seasons since its inception in 1921, but one big thing is missing, an appearance in the State Championship.This Friday in Katy, the Tigers will have an opportunity to end that drought when they battle Wimberley in the 4A-Division II State Semifinals.

This marks the third time the Tigers have advanced this far in the postseason. In 1977 Silsbee was blanked by Dickinson, 12-0. Then last year Cuero was able to hold off the Tigers, 29-24.

Silsbee and Wimberley had similar paths to the semifinal round. The Tigers and Texans both avenged district losses last week in the State Quarterfinals. Silsbee dropped they're regular season meeting with West Orange-Stark 17-9, before rallying past the Mustangs last week, 35-28. Meanwhile Wimberley was crushed by Navarro 42-14 in district, then returned the favor with a 42-12 beat down last week.

The winner will face Pleasant Grove (13-1) or Greenwood (14-0) next week in Arlington. The Class 4A-Division II Championship is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 pm in AT&T Stadium.

4A-Division II State Semifinals

Silsbee Tigers (9-3) vs Wimberley Texans (11-3)

Friday 7:30 pm, Legacy Stadium - Katy

Silsbee Tigers (9-3)

vs Port Neches-Groves, L 48-35

vs Newton, L 52-21

at Nederland, W 43-27

at Lumberton, W 24-12

District

vs West Orange-Stark, L 17-9

at Hardin-Jefferson, W 58-24

vs Liberty, W 38-14

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 27-21

Bi-District

Shepherd, W 52-13

Area

Smithville, W 45-13

Regional

Giddings, 35-14

State Quarterfinals

West Orange-Stark, 35-28

Wimberley Texans (11-3)

vs Burnet, W 42-6

vs Giddings, W 29-22

at Canyon Lake, W 45-7

at Fredericksburg, W 48-31

vs Regents, L 38-14

District

at Eastside Memorial, W 51-0

vs Bandera, W 56-28

at Navarro, L 42-14

vs Llano, W 48-27

at Cuero, L 34-28

Bi-District

Poteet, W 49-35

Area

Raymondville, W 63-35

Regional

Rockport-Fulton, W 42-21

State Quarterfinals

Navarro, W 42-12

