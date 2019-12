BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second straight year district rivals Silsbee and West Orange-Stark will play for a spot in the 4A-Division II State Semifinals. Last year the Tigers stunned the Mustangs in New Caney 19-9, this time two will meet in Beaumont ISD's Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this season the Mustangs came away with a 17-9 win in Silsbee's Tiger Stadium. It marked West Orange-Stark's 24th win in the series, compared to only four losses against Silsbee. While that lopsided number is hard to ignore, Tiger fans will point out that their team is (2-0) against the Mustangs in the playoffs. Silsbee also shocked West Orange-Stark in the 1998 Bi-District round, 21-20.

Awaiting the winner will be Navarro (13-0) or Wimberley (10-3). In their District 13-4A-DII meeting Navarro smashed the Texans, 42-14.

4A-DIVISION II STATE QUARTERFINALS

Silsbee Tigers (8-4) vs #3 West Orange-Stark Mustangs (10-1)

Friday 7:30 pm, BISD Memorial Stadium - Beaumont

Series: WOS leads 24-4

Last Meeting: 2019, WOS 17-9

Silsbee Tigers 2019 Results (8-4, 3-1)

vs Port Neches-Groves, (L) 48-35

vs Newton, (L) 52-21

at Nederland, (W) 43-27

at Lumberton, (W) 24-12

District

vs West Orange-Stark, (L) 17-9

at Hardin-Jefferson, (W) 58-24

vs Liberty, (W) 38-14

at Hamshire-Fannett, (W) 27-21

Bi-District: Shepherd,(W) 52-13

Area: Smithville, (W) 45-13

Regional: Giddings, (W) 35-14

West Orange-Stark Mustangs 2019 Results (10-1, 4-0)

at Nederland, (W) 21-20

vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, (W) 36-14

at Newton, (L) 20-14

at Bridge City, (W) 46-7

District

at Silsbee, (W) 17-9

vs Hardin-Jefferson, (W) 49-12

at Liberty, (W) 39-0

vs Hamshire-Fannett, (W) 42-7

Bi-District: Huntington, (W) 56-7

Area: La Grange, (W) 42-14

Regional: Bellville, (W) 24-14

Series History: West Orange-Stark leads 24-4

1986: #7 West Orange-Stark 24 Silsbee 7

1987: #1 West Orange-Stark 32 Silsbee 8

1990: #6 West Orange-Stark 20 Silsbee 13

1991: West Orange-Stark 28 Silsbee 26

1992: West Orange-Stark 33 Silsbee 0

1993: Silsbee 20 West Orange-Stark 14

1994: West Orange-Stark 22 Silsbee 7

1995: #10 West Orange-Stark 34 Silsbee 13

1998: #5 West Orange-Stark 17 Silsbee 0

1998: Silsbee 21 #2 West Orange-Stark 20 (Bi-District)

1999: West Orange-Stark 26 Silsbee 9

2002: West Orange-Stark 23 Silsbee 9

2003: West Orange-Stark 41 Silsbee 6

2006: #4 West Orange-Stark 20 Silsbee 13

2007: #8 West Orange-Stark 17 Silsbee 6

2008: #3 West Orange-Stark 14 Silsbee 7 (OT)

2009: Silsbee 13 #10 West Orange-Stark 7

2010: West Orange-Stark 36 Silsbee 8

2011: West Orange-Stark 24 Silsbee 13

2012: #6 West Orange-Stark 26 Silsbee 12

2013: West Orange-Stark 27 Silsbee 0

2014: #6 West Orange-Stark 35 Silsbee 0

2015: #3 West Orange-Stark 49 Silsbee 28

2016: #1 West Orange-Stark 51 Silsbee 2

2017: #2 West Orange-Stark 34 Silsbee 17

2018: West Orange-Stark 24 Silsbee 21

2018: Silsbee 19 West Orange-Stark 9 (Regional)

2019: #3 West Orange-Stark 17 Silsbee 9

