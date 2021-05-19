x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

HS Football

Seven PNG athletes celebrated during signing day ceremony

Five PNG football players and two Indian baseball players sign to play at the next level

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves High School celebrated seven of their athletes signing national letters of intent. Five football players and three from baseball.

Quarterback Blake Bost is heading to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, Brady Nail and Christian Sullivan will both play football at East Texas Baptist, Lance and Landen Vaughn will hit the gridiron at Coe College.

Meanwhile Indian baseball player Dean Guidry will take his to talents to Bossier Parish Community College while his teammate Tristan Abshire signed with the Thunderducks of Richland College.

Related Articles