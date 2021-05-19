Seven PNG athletes celebrated during signing day ceremony

Five PNG football players and two Indian baseball players sign to play at the next level

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves High School celebrated seven of their athletes signing national letters of intent. Five football players and three from baseball.

Quarterback Blake Bost is heading to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, Brady Nail and Christian Sullivan will both play football at East Texas Baptist, Lance and Landen Vaughn will hit the gridiron at Coe College.