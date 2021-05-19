Seven PNG athletes celebrated during signing day ceremony

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves High School celebrated seven of their athletes signing national letters of intent. Five football players and three from baseball.
Quarterback Blake Bost is heading to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, Brady Nail and Christian Sullivan will both play football at East Texas Baptist, Lance and Landen Vaughn will hit the gridiron at Coe College.
Meanwhile Indian baseball player Dean Guidry will take his to talents to Bossier Parish Community College while his teammate Tristan Abshire signed with the Thunderducks of Richland College.