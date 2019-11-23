BEAUMONT, Texas — The Area round of the Texas high school football playoffs was tough on the 409. Out of nine teams, only three survived a bizarre night across the Lone Star State.

West Orange-Stark and Silsbee both remain in Class 4A-Divison II, while two-time defending State Champion Newton is alive and well in Class 3A-Division II.

REGIONAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

4A-DII

#3 West Orange-Stark Mustangs (9-1) vs Bellville Brahmas (9-3)

Friday 6:30 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney

Winner vs Silsbee Tigers (7-4) or Giddings Buffaloes (7-5)

Silsbee Tigers (7-4) vs Giddings Buffaloes (7-5)

Friday 7:00 pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium - Shenandoah

Winner vs #3 West Orange-Stark Mustangs (9-1) or Bellville Brahmas (9-3)

3A-DII

#3 Newton Eagles (11-1) vs #10 Daingerfield Tigers (11-1)

Friday 7:00 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches

Winner vs Bells Panthers (9-3) or Pewitt Brahmas (11-1)

RELATED: 409Sports Girls Basketball Rankings: November 18

RELATED: 409Sports Basketball Rankings: November 18