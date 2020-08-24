Possible storm impact is altering area sports schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — As we continue to keep a close on on the Gulf of Mexico, area school districts have started to cancel school for the week. These decisions also affect scheduled sporting events.
Any updates can be sent to aelam@12newsnow.com
FOOTBALL CANCELLATIONS
Friday
West Orange-Stark vs Waco La Vega (at Madisonville)
Hamshire-Fannett at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Buna at Bridge City
Orangefield at Anahuac
VOLLEYBALL CANCELLATIONS
Monday
Hardin at Bridge City
Deweyville at Orangefield
Tuesday
Kountze at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Buna at West Orange-Stark
Friday
Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City
Orangefield at Anahuac
West Orange-Stark at Jasper
Saturday
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Normangee (at Splendora)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Splendora