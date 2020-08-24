x
Possible storm impact is altering area sports schedule

Southeast Texas school closures are leading to canceled sporting events

BEAUMONT, Texas — As we continue to keep a close on on the Gulf of Mexico, area school districts have started to cancel school for the week. These decisions also affect scheduled sporting events.

Any updates can be sent to aelam@12newsnow.com

FOOTBALL CANCELLATIONS

Friday

West Orange-Stark vs Waco La Vega (at Madisonville)

Hamshire-Fannett at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Buna at Bridge City

Orangefield at Anahuac

VOLLEYBALL CANCELLATIONS

Monday

Hardin at Bridge City

Deweyville at Orangefield

Tuesday

Kountze at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Buna at West Orange-Stark 

Friday

Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City

Orangefield at Anahuac

West Orange-Stark at Jasper

Saturday

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Normangee (at Splendora)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Splendora

