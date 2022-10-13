Port Arthur WR Caleb Goodie named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

“My whole high school career has been difficult," said Goodie. "I ain’t really could touch the ball much my junior year. It really put a chip on my shoulder cause I wasn’t getting much looks. Now I’m tryna show ‘em I can play at the next level.”



Goodie moved to Port Arthur from Breaux Bridge, LA and this season he’s totaled over 600 yards receiving.



“When he moved here he was questioning, just not knowing, said head coach Brian Morgan. "It was a new place to ‘em and new people, and I reassured him, Hey, if you can play, you’re gonna touch the ball. I joked with him a few minutes ago, we haven’t led you wrong since you got here and I told you if you can play, you gonna touch the ball, and he’s had a chance to, so we’ve just gotta keep finding ways to get him the ball.”



Juke, move and find holes is Goodie’s game, so far it’s paid off.



“He’s really smooth when he runs," said Goodie. "People don’t really realize he’s the fastest person on the field. He’s able to cut full speed. A lot of guys can’t do that. Only elite players do that. A lot of ‘em when they cut, they’ve gotta pat their feet and he doesn’t do that. He puts one foot in the ground and is running full speed. That’s something that only elite players have but he does have that for sure.”