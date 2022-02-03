Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson's Todd Dodge to be inducted into Museum of The Gulf Coast

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Following the Bum Phillips Coach of The Year announcement, the Museum of the Gulf Coast had some more big news.
Former Thomas Jefferson standout Todd Dodge will be the next inductee in the museum's sports hall of fame.
Dodge, who just retired from coaching, won seven State Championships including three straight at class 6A Austin Westlake to end his career.
That accomplishment earned Dodge the title of National High School Coach of The Year.
"Well this, over the last week, this is such a surprise to me and a true honor to be inducted into anything down here in Southeast Texas. This place means the world to me. Everything that I've been able to accomplish in my career all came from Southeast Texas and from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur. And from Ronnie Thompson, who the highlight of my day is I got to see my old coach today."