Port Arthur Memorial's perfect season ended by Hightower

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — When Fort Bend Hightower was listed as a favorite over undefeated Port Arthur Memorial, despite their losing record, many were left scratching their heads.
The battle-tested Hurricanes proved why that was the case as they left Memorial Stadium with stunning 41-34 win over the 9-5A-DI champions.
After a defensive tug-o-war in the first half ended with Hightower up 14-6 at the break, the offenses would explode.
The Hurricanes would lead by two touchdowns on multiple occasions, but Memorial refused to fold.
The Titans were able to tie things up with a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left.
While many were feeling overtime was surely on the way, the Hurricanes connected for a 51-yard touchdown with ten seconds left on the clock.
It wasn't the ending Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) was expecting after winning the school's first outright district title, but it will still be one that is remembered for many reasons.
Fort Bend Hightower (4-4) moves on to face Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-3) after the Hawks won a wild 74-70 shootout over Seguin.