Port Arthur Memorial's perfect season ended by Hightower

Hurricanes stun Titans in final seconds

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — When Fort Bend Hightower was listed as a favorite over undefeated Port Arthur Memorial, despite their losing record, many were left scratching their heads.

The battle-tested Hurricanes proved why that was the case as they left Memorial Stadium with stunning 41-34 win over the 9-5A-DI champions.

After a defensive tug-o-war in the first half ended with Hightower up 14-6 at the break, the offenses would explode.

The Hurricanes would lead by two touchdowns on multiple occasions, but Memorial refused to fold.

The Titans were able to tie things up with a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left.

While many were feeling overtime was surely on the way, the Hurricanes connected for a 51-yard touchdown with ten seconds left on the clock.

It wasn't the ending Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) was expecting after winning the school's first outright district title, but it will still be one that is remembered for many reasons.