HOUSTON — It's a name you'll hear over and over this year, Jordon Thomas.

The Port Arthur Memorial senior has committed to the University of Texas, but is hungrier than ever.

"You got to be the hardest pit in the litter, you know. That's what you have to stand on. Every time you put on these cleats and lace up your shoulder pads, you got to be the hardest pit.

At 6-3 and over 240 pounds, the four star defensive end is a problem for anyone in his way. This week the real life Titan took his talents to Houston for the Hawg Pen training session

"Man it's really a blessing. You know I put everything on the field just to entertain everybody and just have my name out there."

Thomas' junior season was cut short due to a broken ankle in week one, but he insists he is one hundred percent now.

"Ah man, I'm good you know. Like I play with a chip on my shoulder. You know it's just ruthless aggression from here on out, it's all it is."

And as for as Port Arthur Memorial's outlook goes, you'll just have to wait.

"Ah man, we working hard out there. You know we're different breeds out there. So I really can't tell you now, you got to hear about it.

So how good is Jordon Thomas?

24/7 sports has the senior ranked as a four star recruit with an overall grade of 92. He's ranked as the 25th best player in the entire state for the 2021 class. And while he is committed to the University of Texas, he has also received seven other division one offers from the likes of Baylor, LSU and Texas A&M.

