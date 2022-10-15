Port Arthur Memorial's Caleb Goodie the Built Ford Tough 5A Player of The Week

Titan senior picks up statewide honors for performance at La Porte

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week 7 of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

2022 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week 7 Winners:

Class 6A: Gavin Rutherford, Senior QB, Cinco Ranch High School

Mascot: Cougars

Opponent: Jordan High School

QB Gavin Rutherford, Sr., Katy Cinco Ranch Gavin was on his game Friday against Katy Jordan, completing 16 of 22 with an interception for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns plus 57 yards and a running score in a 53-41 victory. For the year, he has 2,242 passing yards and 21 scores. The two-time team captain is committed to Stephen F. Austin and wins praise from coach Chris Dudley for on-field smarts and leadership.

“He’s good at reading defenses, and there isn’t a throw he can’t make. He has improved on the run game and can scramble, buy time and still deliver the ball on the money. He challenges his teammates and lifts others around him to play above their level. He’s also a three-year baseball starter and an honor roll student.”

CINCO RANCH HEAD COACH CHRIS DUDLEY

Class 5A: Caleb Goodie, Senior WR, Port Arthur Memorial High School

Mascot: Titans

Opponent: La Porte High School

Caleb Goodie hasn't been in the Lone Star State a long time, but the Breaux Bridge, Louisiana transfer is already feeling right at home. In a 54-34 shootout over La Porte, Goodie caught 6 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. While that would be a solid night for any receiver, the senior also made his presence felt on special teams returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns (95 and 80 yards).

Through a (6-0) start for Port Arthur Memorial, Goodie is the second leading receiver in District 8-5A-DI with 621 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"Quiet and focused. High football IQ. Did I mention quiet? Been here ten months and still haven't got more than five words at a time out of him! Didn't even celebrate after his second kickoff return, but he can play!"

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL HEAD COACH BRIAN MORGAN

Class 4A: Isaiah Ross, Senior RB, Kilgore High School

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Lindale High School

Leaders do whatever it takes to help their team win.

Isaiah Ross took that leadership role to another level in Kilgore’s 49-35 win over Lindale, dominating on the offensive side of the ball and filling a big role on defense when called upon due to an injury situation.

Ross carried 23 times for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over Lindale for a Kilgore team that has won 5 in a row to improve to 5-2 on the year and 3-0 in district action. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of Kilgore’s seven games and has carried 52 times for 697 yards and 7 scores in 3 league outings.

On Friday, Ross also stepped in at inside linebacker and finished with three tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Isaiah is a selfless leader for our football team. Not only is he a great player on the field, but he is a great student and person off the field. Isaiah has had a tremendous year at running back and linebacker when needed.”

KILGORE HEAD COACH CLINT FULLER

Class 3A: Chase Johnson, Sophomore QB, Daingerfield High School

Mascot: Tigers

Opponent: New Diana High School

Sometimes it’s best to just throw young players into the fire and let them answer the questions.

Daingerfield sophomore signal caller Chase Johnson has done just that, and in a 73-6 win over New Diana he put to rest any worries Tiger fans might have about the future of the QB position by completing 15 of 31 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 58 yards and 2 more scores.

Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson isn’t surprised by the big game, because he’s seen it all season. “Chase has thrown for over 300 yards four times this year and has 22 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions as a sophomore,” Nelson said. “Going into the season a lot of people questioned my decision about him taking the helm, but in just his second game he went 14 for 26 with 403 yards, 6 touchdowns and no interceptions so the doubts disappeared.” Johnson and the Tigers are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district play.

“He is a very respectful and fun-loving kid that loves the game. He will have a bright future, and I believe one that will be very long and fruitful.”

DAINGERFIELD HEAD COACH DAVIN NELSON

Class 2A: Hunter Long, Senior QB, Cisco High School

Mascot: Loboes

Opponent: Olney High School

Long ran wild by carrying the ball 20 times for 338 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs during Cisco’s 34-15 win over Olney in a District 4-2A Division I game. Long’s impressive night included an 85-yard scoring run. Long is lauded by head coach Kevin Stennett for his ability to throw the ball, but he says the team’s strength right now is running the football. The Loboes (6-1, 3-0) have built their offense around Long. Long will run out of the shotgun, on bootlegs and quarterback powers.

Entering the season, Cisco’s inexperience at offensive line was questionable, but in short time, the unit has gelled and Long is seeing the benefit of its progress. Stennett says Long gives all the credit to his offensive line when he receives recognition and accolades. Long is described by Stennett as a lead by example type who is quiet, and he has been successful on the gridiron because he works his tail off in the Loboes offseason program. He also competes in track and field.

“He’s everything for us. He has started since he was a sophomore at quarterback. I don’t know what we’re going to do without him next year. We’re very proud of him and all the progress he’s made. I am really proud of what he does here and everything that he means to our program.”

CISCO HEAD COACH KEVIN STENNETT

Private Schools: Andre Williams, Senior RB, Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School

Mascot: Crusaders

Opponent: Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep

Andre Williams carried the load for T.K. Gorman on the field in a 50-6 win on Friday, but Crusaders head coach Daryl Hayes isn’t surprised since he sees his senior standout shine on and off the field on a regular basis.

On the field, he’s a terror for opposing teams, and Mercy Prep was the victim of his 27-carry, 329-yard, 5 touchdown night the past Friday.

Friday’s win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Crusaders, who are now 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district play.

“Andre is a great citizen. He’s a hard worker in the classroom and he is an A and B student at Bishop Gorman, Tyler’s most academically rigorous school. He’s a tough runner with great vision. He broke 1,000 yards for the season on 99 carries, and his 5 touchdowns gave him 11 on the season. …so far.”

BISHOP T.K. GORMAN HEAD COACH DARYL HAYES

