HOUSTON — Port Arthur Memorial erased the bad taste of an (1-2) start to their season with a district opening win at Galena Park, 27-8.

Both teams struggled early with turnovers, but it was the Titans' Kason Williams that turned a short catch into an electrifying touchdown to put Port Arthur on top for good.

The Titans (2-2, 1-0) will return to the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium next week to take on Goose Creek Memorial (1-2).