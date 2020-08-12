Port Arthur Memorial looks to extend historic season Friday night

Undefeated Titans host Fort Bend Hightower in playoff opener

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — With the district title and number one seed wrapped up, Head Coach Brian Morgan could've played it safe and rested his starters against Friendswood.

Instead, the titans left no doubt while securing the program's first undefeated regular season.

"It's been a fun season for sure. Probably some pressure heading into that game, just to finish undefeated. It was a little relieving, a relaxation after the game and got a little smile in the see the kids celebrate. It definitely was much needed I think for morale and to play well going into the playoffs, even though the game really didn't matter a whole lot. But I think it was really good to finish undefeated for the season."

Port Arthur's season got started in the most exciting way possible with an overtime win at PNG.

"Coming into the season I thought we were pretty good, but you don't know. You think of how it could've gone the other way easily. You know if that overtime game ends differently, then you're playing a tough Barbers Hill team the next week. I mean it could be the opposite way. But that's just to show you this game, a big key to this game is momentum and we've had a bunch of it so it's been good."

The Titans will host Fort Bend Hightower Friday, the fourth place team out of 10-5A-Division One.

Despite Memorial being undefeated and the Hurricanes sitting with a losing record, some projections are showing Hightower as the favorite.