PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It wasn't the prettiest of victories, but a win is a win. Port Arthur Memorial held off Goose Creek Memorial 20-12 after leading by eighteen at halftime.

The Titans got on the board first when Braden Cheney broke lose on a fourth and short play in the first quarter for a fifteen yard touchdown. The extra point was no good.

Port Arthur held onto the six point advantage until early in the second quarter. With 11:19 left on the clock, Kason Williams broke through for a one yard score to give the Titans a 13-0 advantage.

After a Goose Creek Memorial safety, it appeared Port Arthur would runaway with the game. Two plays after a GCM fumble the Titans hit pay dirt with Williams' second score of the night.

The Patriots (2-3, 1-1) would outscore Port Arthur 10-0 in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Brian Morgan's team improved to (3-2, 2-0) heading into a huge 9-5A-DII showdown with district favorite New Caney.

