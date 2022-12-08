Port Arthur Memorial and West Brook get in solid reps during scrimmage

Titans and Bruins each have one last tune up before opening the regular season

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Beaumont have had their battles over the year, but on Friday night Memorial and West Brook were more concerned correcting mistakes before the season kicks off on August 26.

The Titans and Bruins both had their fair share of highlights along with miscues. When the 409Sports camera left Memorial Stadium at halftime, the game was tied at 14 after the Titans came up with a late stop deep in their own territory.