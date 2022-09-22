Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night

Titans and Bulldogs take care of business on the road

BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road.

In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium.

The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception that gave their offense a short field. Ja'coryn Baker took it in for a 13-yard touchdown that put the first points on the board.

Quarterback Davion Wilson added a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Port Arthur a 20-0 halftime lead before they cruised to win number four on the year.

Meanwhile over in Sugar Land the Nederland Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0) won when it counted most. Despite going into Thursday night's game against Willowridge winless, the Dogs are perfect in 9-5A-DII play after pulling away from the Eagles (0-4, 0-1) for a 38-14 win.

Unfortunately West Brook (0-4, 0-1) remain winless on the year. The Bruins were pounded by Summer Creek in Turner Stadium, 69-0.