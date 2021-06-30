Port Arthur Memorial and Beaumont United are favorites in District 9-5A-DI

Titans and Timberwolves expected to battle it out for district crown

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're continuing to look at some of the predictions for our area districts by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

Today it's 9-5A-DI where it's all about the 409, with Port Arthur Memorial the favorite to take home the district title and Beaumont United picked second.

That means the October 15th showdown between the Titans and Timberwolves in Port Arthur could decide a district title.

Memorial quarterback Jah'mar Sanders is projected as the Offensive MVP, while United's Chandler Rivers is predicted to be the Defensive MVP.

The Titans are the lone state ranked team out of the district. Port Arthur Memorial will start the season at number eighteen.

Here's a look at the complete district order as picked by the writer's of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

9-5A-DII as picked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football

1. Port Arthur Memorial

2. Beaumont United

3. Friendswood

4. Goose Creek Memorial

--------------------------

5. La Porte

6. Baytown Lee

7. Baytown Sterling

8. Galveston Ball