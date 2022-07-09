Port Arthur football player nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

Defensive back Daevon Iles is one of 10 Player of the Week nominees.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur's defensive back Daevon Iles is listed as one of 10 nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week title.

In the Titans' 42 to 21 win against Nederland Iles recorded six tackles and three interceptions. He also has an interception return that scored for the Titans.

Port Arthur had a total of seven interceptions against Nederland.

You can place your vote for Isles at the link listed, https://www.texasfootball.com/player-of-the-week-award/?ref=subnav