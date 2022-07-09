Port Arthur football player nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur's defensive back Daevon Iles is listed as one of 10 nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week title.
In the Titans' 42 to 21 win against Nederland Iles recorded six tackles and three interceptions. He also has an interception return that scored for the Titans.
Port Arthur had a total of seven interceptions against Nederland.
You can place your vote for Isles at the link listed, https://www.texasfootball.com/player-of-the-week-award/?ref=subnav
Voting closes at noon on Friday and the winner will be announced shortly after the close.