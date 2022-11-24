PNG'S Thanksgiving Day practice boosts community excitement for Regional Round matchup

The Indians play Brenham at NRG Stadium in Houston tomorrow at 6 p.m.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Ovens are warm and the turkeys are stuffed, but before they feast Port Neches-Groves football opened the gates for their Thanksgiving Day practice, playoff edition.

"Thanksgiving is about family and we ask our kids to sacrifice and be up here for practice on Thanksgiving Day, and it's awesome that their families are willing to come out here and share that with us," said PNG head coach Jeff Joseph.

"I'm so thankful I get to be with my teammates," said senior wide receiver Chance Prosperie. "You know, I love them all and it's really awesome we all get to be here and play on Thanksgiving."

Friends, Family and football were on full display as the Indians prepare for their Regional Round matchup against Brenham.

"Anytime you get to practice on Thanksgiving, it's been a great year," said Coach Joseph. "Hopefully it's not over when you go trying to win a game on Friday to keep playing next week."

"It's beautiful out here right now," said Prosperie. "We all got to start an energy with us right now coming in this game and it's pretty awesome."

Of course, PNG's Thanksgiving Day practice wouldn't be complete without the third-round Turkey tradition.

"So, every year the PNG team makes it to the third round, which is Thanksgiving practice, the seniors pass down this turkey yard thing that they hold until the next team makes it to Thanksgiving practice, and then the senior that has the year before, or however many years before, they hand it to a new senior that year," said quarterback Cole Crippen. "I mean, it's pretty fun to say I held the turkey for my senior year. The turkey thing is really special."