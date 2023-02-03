PNG's Jeff Joseph takes home Bum Phillips Golden Triangle Coach of The Year honors

Jeff Joseph named Golden Triangle Coach of The Year after guiding PNG to State Championship appearance in first season

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It was an unbelievable first season for Jeff Joseph at Port Neches-Groves. From picking up career win number one, to taking the Indians to their first State Championship appearance since 1999.

Thursday afternoon he was recognized at the Museum of The Gulf Coast for all the hard work that he and his staff put in, being named the National Football Foundation's Bum Phillips Golden Triangle coach of the year.

Jeff was presented a special ring commemorating award by his father, legendary Katy Head Coach Gary Joseph, with another high school legend introducing him. Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson alum Todd Dodge, who won multiple state titles leading Austin Westlake and Southlake Carroll

The Texas High School Hall of Famer stepped in for Wade Phillips, who is currently busy coaching the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.

For Jeff, he never imagined this is what year one would be like.

"Oh not even close. And it happened so fast. During the moment it just moves from week to week. You're just getting ready for the next game, constantly getting ready for the next game. So you don't have time to soak it all in. So we were going through our year reviews and now seeing some of the stuff we accomplished, and how far we came as a team. It was a really special year."

Jeff's father was proud to see his son earn such a prestigious award.

"It was a great deal and I understood it wasn't just about him. It was about him and his staff and the people that had. And it makes you very, very humbled for him to get such an award. There's been a lot of people that helped him get that, no doubt. His coaches and the players and just the community and the people of Southeast Texas."

Dodge, who helped advise the PNGISD search committee select Joseph, is thrilled to see what he his doing for his old rivals.