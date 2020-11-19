PNG's Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough 5A Player of The Week

PNG senior quarterback earns Texas 5A Player of The Week honors

PORT NECHES, Texas — Since taking over as starting quarterback last season, Port Neches-Groves' Blake Bost has been putting up big numbers.

Last Friday's performance put the state on notice.

"Yeah it was great when Coach Faircloth called me. It was awesome, you know it's a great honor to be named this for sure."

That was Blake Bost's reaction when he found out that he was named the Built Ford Tough Class 5A Player of The Week.

Coach Faircloth knows how big of an honor the selection is.

"It's extremely special. To be the Texas 5A Player of The Week, what a great honor for Blake. Not only for Blake, but for his teammates. You know awards like this are teammate driven and Blake would say the same thing. We're definitely proud of our offense, proud of the night Blake had and definitely proud to get that win."

Bost had a huge night in the Indians 62-35 win over kingwood Park, combining for 361 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns.

"Me and my teammates just go out there and play every week and we did a really good job last week. We moved the ball down field, got the ball to my playmakers, ran behind my o-line upfront and it was just a great team win."

Faircloth has been pleased with the player Bost has become.

"Well he's a great leader. You know he's a great leader, he's a great teammate and obviously very blessed with physical tools. You know he has a great arm, you know make plays with his legs and just a great leader for our offense. Ever since the day, really when I met him in probably third or fourth grade I knew he was a great quarterback. I watched him play quarterback growing up. When he was named the starter his sophomore year, he won us a few district games when Roschon (Johnson) was hurt. So we knew we had a special guy and just excited for him the last two years and the numbers he's put up and really helped our offense score a lot of points."

Bost gives all the credit to his team.