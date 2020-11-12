PNG puts scare into undefeated Fort Bend Marshall

Indians nearly pull of major upset in opening round

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — For the third-straight year Fort Bend Marshall ended Port Neches-Groves' football season, but this time things were much different.

The Indians had the state on notice most of the night before falling to the undefeated Buffalos, 21-14.

In their previous two meetings Marshall blew out PNG on the way to back-to-back State Championship appearances.

On this cool evening in Missouri City, the Buffalos would strike first only to see Blake Bost and the Indians offense fire right back to tie things up.

Fort Bend Marshall held a 14-7 lead into the break, but PNG would tie things up once again in the third.

The Buffalos would take the lead for good moments later, though the Indians had their opportunities to send shockwaves through the 5A-Division II bracket.

Heading into the game 3rd-ranked Marshall (10-0) had outscored opponents 508-20.