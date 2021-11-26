PNG community comes together for Thanksgiving practice

Indian football team spends Thanksgiving on the practice field with their fans

PORT NECHES, Texas — "Go Indians!"

Around here you can't celebrate Thanksgiving without a side of football

It's a PNG tradition to show the football team just how much support is behind them.

Booster Club President Paisley Ware was one of the PNG faithful on hand to support the football team.

"When we say honor, pride and tradition here in PNGISD. This is a tradition for us. To have a Thanksgiving morning practice, the community coming out and getting involved is a big part of this football team. Our support and the parents' support and the community support is what feeds this team."

After all, you are suppose to spend Thanksgiving Day with the ones you love and undoubtedly this community loves it's football team.

"Thanksgiving Day is about family and we are a family here at PNGISD and so we're here to support our boys."

Head Coach Brandon Faircloth says events like today show just how special this community and this program is.

"To be able to spend time, Thanksgiving morning with our football team and their parents, our community, it's just really special. This is a great place with so much support and to be able to spend the time together on Thanksgiving morning makes it really fun."

Of course he couldn't leave practice without saying one thing.