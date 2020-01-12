Playoff scenarios for final week of the regular season

BEAUMONT, Texas — With large schools wrapping up the regular season this week, there is still plenty on the line.
A special edition of the 409Sports Blitz will air live from Crosby Friday night around 10:20 pm, with all five games being featured.
Here's a guide of what our area schools will be playing for Thursday and Friday.
21-6A
West Brook Bruins (4-4, 3-2)
Playoff Spot: Clinched 6A-Division II Spot
This Week: vs #20 Atascocita (4-2, 4-1)
6A-DII #1 Seed
Beat Atascocita AND CE King (6-3, 3-2) Loses to Humble (3-6, 0-5)
6A-DII #2 Seed
Lose to Atascocita OR CE King beats Humble
__________
9-5A-DI
Port Arthur Memorial Titans (8-0, 6-0)
Playoff Spot: Clinched #1 Seed
This Week: vs Friendswood (3-3, 3-5)
Fort Bend Hightower (3-4) at Port Arthur Memorial (8-0)
December 11, 7:00 pm - Memorial Stadium (Port Arthur)
__________
Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-3, 4-2)
Playoff Spot: Clinched
This Week: at Goose Creek Memorial (5-3, 4-2)
9-5A-DI #2 Seed
Beat Goose Creek Memorial AND
Baytown Lee (6-2, 4-2) loses to Baytown Sterling (2-6, 1-5)
9-5A-DI #3 Seed
Beat Goose Creek Memorial AND
Baytown Lee beats Baytown Sterling
9-5A-DI #4 Seed
Loses to Goose Creek Memorial
__________
12-5A-DII
Nederland Bulldogs (6-2, 5-1)
Playoff Spot: Clinched
This Week: at Crosby (7-2, 6-0)
12-5A-DII #1 Seed
Beat Crosby
12-5A-DII #2 Seed
Lose to Crosby
__________
Port Neches-Groves Indians (4-5, 3-3)
Playoff Spot: TBD
This Week: vs Santa Fe (2-7, 1-5)
12-5A-DII #4 Seed
Beat Santa Fe AND
Texas City (4-5, 3-3) loses to Barbers Hill (4-4, 4-2)