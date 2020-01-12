Playoff scenarios for final week of the regular season

Area large schools will wrap up the regular season this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — With large schools wrapping up the regular season this week, there is still plenty on the line.

A special edition of the 409Sports Blitz will air live from Crosby Friday night around 10:20 pm, with all five games being featured.

Here's a guide of what our area schools will be playing for Thursday and Friday.

21-6A

West Brook Bruins (4-4, 3-2)

Playoff Spot: Clinched 6A-Division II Spot

This Week: vs #20 Atascocita (4-2, 4-1)



6A-DII #1 Seed

Beat Atascocita AND CE King (6-3, 3-2) Loses to Humble (3-6, 0-5)

6A-DII #2 Seed

Lose to Atascocita OR CE King beats Humble

__________

9-5A-DI

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (8-0, 6-0)

Playoff Spot: Clinched #1 Seed

This Week: vs Friendswood (3-3, 3-5)

Fort Bend Hightower (3-4) at Port Arthur Memorial (8-0)

December 11, 7:00 pm - Memorial Stadium (Port Arthur)

__________

Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-3, 4-2)

Playoff Spot: Clinched

This Week: at Goose Creek Memorial (5-3, 4-2)

9-5A-DI #2 Seed

Beat Goose Creek Memorial AND

Baytown Lee (6-2, 4-2) loses to Baytown Sterling (2-6, 1-5)

9-5A-DI #3 Seed

Beat Goose Creek Memorial AND

Baytown Lee beats Baytown Sterling

9-5A-DI #4 Seed

Loses to Goose Creek Memorial

__________

12-5A-DII

Nederland Bulldogs (6-2, 5-1)

Playoff Spot: Clinched

This Week: at Crosby (7-2, 6-0)

12-5A-DII #1 Seed

Beat Crosby

12-5A-DII #2 Seed

Lose to Crosby

__________

Port Neches-Groves Indians (4-5, 3-3)

Playoff Spot: TBD

This Week: vs Santa Fe (2-7, 1-5)