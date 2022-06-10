Orangefield's Cameron Dischler recognized as 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Dischler has 1,023 rushing yards on the season and threw for 35 yards and one touchdown in the Bobcats win over Anahuac.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Bobcats are 4-2 this season with a limited number of seniors on their roster to lead the team.

The few veteran players like Cameron Dischler have stepped up to make an impact.

"Being a veteran in high school, you get at a different perspective for the game," said Dischler. "Everybody's looking up to you. You're the older guy in the room, so if you don't set an example it's not going to work out."

"Beginning of the season, you get a little skeptic when you lose your whole offensive and defensive line and these young guys have really stepped up and I'm very proud of 'em," said Dischler. "It's progressing every week."

Setting a standard, Dischler has been a staple for the Bobcat offense so far this season.

"He's been on varsity since he was a sophomore and every year he's been here he's taken on a little bit more of a role," said Orangefield head coach Josh Smalley. "Now it's his senior year, he's a lot more of the focus of the offense. There isn't anything that we do, that we have in any form of our game, that he's not a part of. But, he's broke the thousand yard mark already for the season."

"I think he's just taking more responsibility of being a good teammate, showing the younger guys how to work, holding the seniors accountable for expectations of how we do things and goals and so he's become more of a leader." said Coach Smalley.

The Bobcat continues to prioritize his team.

"We all have our goals as a team and that's winning the district championship," said Dischler. "So it's one game at a time, playing our best. It's all focused on the game. There's no goals. It's all team goal."

Dischler says he wants to take his football career and the boys in orange to the next level.