Bobcats recognized for upset of Silsbee

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — The Orangefield Bobcats opened 11-4A-Divison II play Friday with a big 16-14 upset of Silsbee, marking the first time the Bobcats have beaten the Tigers in football.

The victory has led to Dave Campbell's Texas Football to name Orangefield the Class 4A Team of The Week!

Heading into last week's game, the Bobcats were (0-10) against Silsbee with the first meeting coming all the way back in 1933.