Newton continues to rule over the 409 after picking up their 32nd-straight victory Friday night over Silsbee. The Eagles will be tested at home this week when they take on West Orange-Stark (2-0).

The team that is turning heads early on is Beaumont United. After winning only two games in their first varsity season, the Timberwolves are off to a (2-0) start with dominating wins over St. Pius and Nederland. They'll face a stiff challenge in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week against Port Arthur Memorial.

409Sports Football Rankings

1. Newton Eagles (2-0)

Week 2 Result: at Silsbee, W 52-21 Last Week: #1

2. West Brook Bruins (2-0)

Week 2 Result: vs Strake Jesuit, W 61-21 Last Week: #2

3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs (2-0)

Week 2 Result: vs LCM, W 36-13 Last Week: #3

4. Jasper Bulldogs (1-0)

Week 2 Result: at Bridge City, W 65-14 Last Week: #5

5. East Chambers Buccaneers (2-0)

Week 2 Result: at Hardin-Jefferson, W 37-20 Last Week: #6

6. Port Neches-Groves (1-1)

Week 2 Result: at Huntsville, L 27-10 Last Week: #4

7. Beaumont United Timberwolves (2-0)

Week 2 Result: vs Nederland, W 35-10 Last Week: NR

8. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (1-1)

Week 2 Result: at Houston Madison, W 35-0 Last Week: #8

9. Silsbee Tigers (0-2)

Week 2 Result: vs Newton, L 52-21 Last Week: #7

10. Lumberton Raiders (1-0)

Week 2 Result: at Kirbyville, W 52-7 Last Week: NR