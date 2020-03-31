BEAUMONT, Texas — Taking over a new football program is never easy. Throw in a pandemic and things are downright difficult. Beaumont United's Marcus Graham is finding ways to overcome the obstacles in front of him.

"Just been able to try and adapt with all the technology like everyone else pretty much. Using different applications and video conferencing and things like that. So pretty much every day I'm meeting with some of the staff members and kids using twitter and social media. So just trying to do the best we can to try and curb, and make sure everybody is on the same page."

University of Texas Head Coach Tom Herman raised some eyebrows when he said a couple of weeks ago he couldn't imagine fall without football and now he can.

"I mean I'm very concerned. But I mean first and foremost I gotta be concerned with everyone's health. You know it's going to be the new norm. Things are probably never going to be the same again. So it's an opportunity for some kind of way to get better with this. With myself, with my family, technology. You know kind of a reboot, a restart for myself. Analyze yourself and see what you can do to make yourself better."

The Timberwolf general also understands there's a chance sports this year could have a much different look.

"Yeah we're going to be ready to do whatever we need to get done to have a season, you know to put together. Of course you want the entire essence of the game with having the band, the fans, you know the cheerleaders. Everything that makes football what it is. Spectators and all that. You know the comradery, you know the rivalries. You know all that's important. It's huge. But at the end of the day if that's what it comes down the pipes for us to play and get things on the books, I mean we'll be ready to go."

RELATED: Bridge City keeping hope alive amid outbreak

RELATED: UIL still holding out hope to play again in 2020