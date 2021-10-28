Nederland upset at Kingwood Park, 35-22

Nederland in danger of missing playoffs following upset loss

HUMBLE, Texas — Nederland's playoff hopes took a serious blow Thursday night when the Bulldogs were upset at Kingwood Park, 35-22.

Nederland (6-3, 3-3) grabbed a late 14-13 second quarter lead on only to see Panther quarterback Jaxon Sims find Pierce Richards for a score with under a minute left until halftime.

The Bulldogs would fall behind 25-14 in the third quarter before Luke Broussard crossed the goal line on a keeper. After a successful two-point conversion the Panther lead was down to just three.

Unfortunately those would be Nederland's last points of the night in Turner Stadium as Kingwood Park (3-6, 2-4) pulled away for a 35-22 win.