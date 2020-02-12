Nederland is rolling into district championship showdown with Crosby

Bulldogs and Cougars will play for top playoff spot Friday night

NEDERLAND, Texas — It was a loss that could send lesser teams into a tailspin. A last second loss to arch-rival Port Neches-Groves to open district.

Instead Nederland has rattled off five-straight wins, playing their best football of the year.

Head Coach Monte Barrow is impressed with what his team has been able to do.

"You know, you can talk all you want, but we know kids are kids. You know we try to press upon them that our season is not going to be made or broken by one game. We all know that's a big game, just happened to be the first one of district. The way they refocused, stayed together and have had this little streak they've had it's been a good thing.

Standing in the way of earning the number playoff seed and a share of the district title is Crosby.

The Cougars have rolled to a six and oh district mark, winning by an average score of 43-7.

Barrow knows it will take everything they have to pull out the win.

"Our guys, we told them you can't wait til Friday to win this game. You better start today. Every rep of every practice. This is what you wanted at the beginning of the year, a chance to play for a championship. You got a chance to play for a district title. Enjoy it. We're not going to change a whole lot of things because we've been successful at what we've been doing. We want the routine to remain the same. I think these guys are better in a routine. So hopefully the week doesn't go by too slow for us and we get to Friday night.

The bulldogs have also been able to succeed in a season like no other, with workouts starting in the summer and the regular season wrapping up in December.