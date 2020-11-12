Nederland cruises into Area Round with shutout victory

Bulldogs batter Houston Sterling in Bi-District round

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland overcame a slow start to blow past Houston Sterling in the opening round of the 5A-Divison II playoffs, 37-0.

The Bulldogs (8-2) came into the night as a heavy favorite, but found themselves in a scoreless game after one quarter of play.

That would change on the opening play of the second quarter when Josh Mazyck broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

It wasn't much later when Mazyck found the end zone for a second time, going 22-yards to double Nederland's lead. He finished the night with 117 yards and the two scores.

Payne Barrow capped off the first half scoring with a 25-yard field goal just before halfime.

The black and gold would then outscore the Raiders 20-0 the secure the victory, while also resting many starters.

Monte Barrow's team now awaits the winner of Longview Pine Tree (8-1) and A&M Consolidated (7-3).