National Signing Day 2021 is in the books

Area athletes sign national letters of intent

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first Wednesday of February means one thing, National Signing Day. And while the early signing period has taken some attention away from the big day, it's still a huge moment for many athletes. 

BEAUMONT UNITED
Javen Wheaton - Sterling College, Baseball
Chris Allison - Missouri Valley, Football
Jaden Barker - Missouri Valley, Football

EAST CHAMBERS
Brayden Guillory - Trinity Valley, Football

HARDIN-JEFFERSON
Austin Samaha - Texas A&M-Commerce, Football

JASPER
Lakendrick Garrett, Jr. - Hardin-Simmons, Football
Trashawn Adams - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football
Jaydon Williams - Southern Arkansas, Football
Myles Mote - Southwestern Oklahoma St., Football

LUMBERTON
Torrie Weems - Ouchita Baptist, Swimming
Ryan Young - Lamar, Baseball
Brandon Mercer - East Texas Baptist, Fishing

NEDERLAND
Josh Mazyck - Blinn, Football
Jose Fuentes - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Trevonte Caines - Lamar, Football

SILSBEE
Diego Carreon-Gonzalez - Kilgore, Football

VIDOR
Skyler Head - Angelina, Softball

WEST ORANGE-STARK
Angel Ibarra - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football
Jerren Terrell - Navarro, Football
Artavious Samuel - Tyler, Football

WOODVILLE
D'quincy Wise - Sul Ross, Football

