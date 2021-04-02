National Signing Day 2021 is in the books

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first Wednesday of February means one thing, National Signing Day. And while the early signing period has taken some attention away from the big day, it's still a huge moment for many athletes.
BEAUMONT UNITED
Javen Wheaton - Sterling College, Baseball
Chris Allison - Missouri Valley, Football
Jaden Barker - Missouri Valley, Football
EAST CHAMBERS
Brayden Guillory - Trinity Valley, Football
HARDIN-JEFFERSON
Austin Samaha - Texas A&M-Commerce, Football
JASPER
Lakendrick Garrett, Jr. - Hardin-Simmons, Football
Trashawn Adams - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football
Jaydon Williams - Southern Arkansas, Football
Myles Mote - Southwestern Oklahoma St., Football
LUMBERTON
Torrie Weems - Ouchita Baptist, Swimming
Ryan Young - Lamar, Baseball
Brandon Mercer - East Texas Baptist, Fishing
NEDERLAND
Josh Mazyck - Blinn, Football
Jose Fuentes - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Trevonte Caines - Lamar, Football
SILSBEE
Diego Carreon-Gonzalez - Kilgore, Football
VIDOR
Skyler Head - Angelina, Softball
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Angel Ibarra - Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football
Jerren Terrell - Navarro, Football
Artavious Samuel - Tyler, Football
WOODVILLE
D'quincy Wise - Sul Ross, Football